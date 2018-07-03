Whether you're bored with all your favorite dining spots, looking for a new neighborhood standby, or plotting to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the next big dining trend, the city will always meet your needs with new restaurants.

We know from experience it’s hard to keep track of them all — and sort out the affordable options from the splurge-y ones.

Here's our guide to recent openings by borough, bound to mix up your diet and expand your palate without maxing out your wallet.

Manhattan

Panorama Middle Eastern Grill

A by CHLOE alum is the culinary director at the pan-Middle East fast casual spot with ambitions to open 14 more locations in the greater New York area, so you know the food will be healthy-ish. Julien Iaconelli has built the menu around Lebanese, Turkish and Israeli staples.

The food: Build your own box or pita with chopped romaine, rice or freekeh (wheat that’s harvested while young and green, then roasted and cracked) as your base. Protein options include doner kebab and chicken shawarma, and toppings run the gamut from cabbage slaw to hummus to feta. If you’re pressed for time, grab a salad, like tabbouleh, to go. Try the halloumi fries for a Levantine take on poutine.

The drinks: The house signature beverage is the “Lebonade,” a sparkling rosewater and mint limonada. Cappuccinos and other coffee drinks offer a pick-me-up.

The vibe: Blonde wood and light colors dominate the space, giving it an airy feeling. In partnership with the restaurant’s next-door neighbor, an array of Strand books and historical photos are on display.

The details: a meal averages $12; open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day at 820 Broadway since June 27; more at pnanyc.com

Nonono

Say “yes yes yes” to this casual Japanese spot focused on yakitori, or skewers, from the team behind the Korean eatery Her Name is Han only one block away in midtown. All parts of the chicken are used here, with the meat cooked on the grill, the bones in ramen broth.

The food: Try every part of the bird, from the breast to the gizzard to the tail, on a skewer. Rounding out the menu here are small dishes like cauliflower ikura (with salmon roe in soy sauce), duck nanban (deep-fried duck with egg salad), sashimi and ramen bowls.

The drinks: Sake bottles can get expensive at Nonono, but the house variety is only $5 a cup and sake cocktails are $12. Japanese beer is plentiful, too.

The vibe: Tables and walls are wooden, ceilings are high and windows are tall. Pendant orb lights lend a magical touch to the dining room.

The details: Skewers average $4.50, small plates start at $4; open 5 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 118 Madison Ave. since late June; more at nonononyc.com

Oath Pizza

The Nantucket-born pizzeria chain bills itself as the only certified humane one in the country (which means all ingredients are ethically sourced). This is the first New York City location for Oath, which grills and sears its hand-stretched crusts in avocado oil for a crispy finish.

The food: Pick one of eight “highly decorated” pizzas, or make a “selfie” or your own design. Unique toppings include pulled pork, pickled red onion, white beans and spicy aioli. For dessert, there’s a chocolate chunk “cookie pizza.”

The drinks: For lunch, there bottled beverages; for dinner, beer and wine.

The vibe: White, yellow and black compose the color palette at this 25-seat space. Unique to this New York location is a custom mural depicting the city’s skyscrapers and landmarks.

The details: Most pies are $11, half pies are $7; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at 1140 Third Ave. since June 27; more at oathpizza.com

Brooklyn

Tacocina

Danny Meyer heads south of the border with his first taco stand. The laid-back counter-service joint offers grub and outdoor seating for folks checking out Williamsburg’s new waterfront park on the grounds of the historic Domino Sugar Refinery.

The food: The Tacocina team is pressing its own tortillas to order, so you can count on your taco being fresh. Get yours with a classic filling like chicken adobo or something a little more traditional, like shrimp with a chayote tartar sauce. An order of tortilla chips with salsa and/or guac is a good idea for big groups.The drinks: Cool down with a Mexican beer or a michelada. For non-drinkers, refreshments include Mexican sodas.

The vibe: Half the reason to visit are the views overlooking the East River. White picnic tables and colorful chairs and tables provide seating and red-and-white umbrellas offer shade on sunny days.

The details: Snacks average $6, tacos $4.25, alcoholic drinks $6; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at 25 River St. since late June; more at heytacocina.com

Millie’s Cuban Cafe

Brooklyn restaurateur Danny Teran’s five-month pop-up has a new brick-and-mortar home, serving up the same kind of eats as the Cuban food truck that launched his hospitality company in Manhattan years ago. Teran family recipes dominate the menu at this all-day cafe named after the owner’s mother.

The food: Highlights here include the Cubano sandwich (roasted pork, ham, swiss and pickles with mustard, served on pressed cuban bread with a side of shoestring potato sticks), the ropa vieja (braised shredded beef in a Creole tomato sauce) and the Impossible picadillo, made with the meat-substitute burger patties. For sides, it wouldn’t be a Cuban place without rice and beans, and all kinds of plantains. Wrap up your meal with an order of flan or tres leches.

The drinks: Go the authentic route and get yourself an espresso prepared with Cafe Bustelo. If you’re looking for something more refreshing, go with a can of Jupina, a Cuban pineapple soda.

The vibe: A palm tree and wicker chairs greet you at the door, sending you straight to the Caribbean. Inside, yellow walls set a sunny mood, as do the red metal chairs and old-school photos of Cuba.

The details: Main courses average $12, dessert $4, coffee drinks $3.50; open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 151 Wilson Ave. since late June; more at milliescubancafe.com

Court Street Grocers’ Lunch

In the old Saltie storefront (RIP), the fancy sandwich specialists at Court Street Grocers have set up a fourth outpost. Come to this one for the breakfast tacos.

The food: Egg tacos aside, there are all kinds of sammies on rolls and slices from Caputo’s in Carroll Gardens, Sullivan Street in Chelsea and other notable bakeries. The much-loved reuben comes with house-corned short ribs or turkey with “comeback sauce” on Orwasher’s rye. For those with a carb aversion, three salads offer bread alternatives.

The drinks: You’ll definitely find Grocers’ original sodas here, including the original, which is flavored with coriander, juniper, and sage.

The vibe: You'll probably want to take your sandwich on the road, but white stools and wooden tables offer a perch for those who want to eat in. The menu decorating the wall to the right of the counter is decorated in a colorful, patchwork menu.

The details: Sandwiches average $12; open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday at 378 Metropoiltan Ave. since June 12; more at courtstreetgrocers.com

Staten Island

Millie’s

Staten Island natives, brothers and business partners Vince and Brandon Carrabba return to their original stomping grounds with a second location of their New Jersey pizzeria, named for their grandmother Millie. You know the pies must be good because the Carrabbas won third place at the International Pizza Expo in 2011.

The food: You’ll find both coal-fired and Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizza on the menu here, because apparently the two brothers prefer different crusts. Try the meatballs made from Millie’s family recipe, with the house-made mozzarella.

The drinks: Craft cocktails like the Fresh Kill (a tequila drink with cassis and ginger beer) and the SI Ferry (coconut rum, pineapple and lime juice) add some pizzazz to a list of 20 beers and five wines on tap.

The vibe: Don’t let the strip-mall exterior scare you away. Our favorite feature of the 4,000-square-foot space is the custom-created bar made of blackened steel and illuminated glass stone resembling coal embers. You can also watch your pizza being made at a 45-foot pizza bar with a built-in wine fridge.

The details: Meatballs average $12, coal-fired pies start at $13; open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 185 Bricktown Way since June 25; more at milliesoldworld.com.