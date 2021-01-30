Check out these New York City options for outdoor dining or take out this Valentine's Day | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY HANNAH MALLARD

Though Valentine’s Day will no doubt look different this year, you don’t have to let the coronavirus spoil your special day. After the year we’ve had, there’s all the more reason to spoil your special someone. With the diverse array of at-home and dine-in options presented by New York’s best restaurants, you can be sure to stay safe while celebrating!

Scroll down for 10 delicious, safe, and out-of-the-box dining options for this Valentine’s Day.

Black Tap ($40 for two): Order a hands-on, special treat for your sweet-toothed Valentine this year: the Red Velvet Cake Shake Kit from Black Tap in partnership with Magnolia Bakery! This kit is available for delivery in NYC from Feb. 11 through 14 and includes all the ingredients to make two of these celebratory, decadent desserts (red velvet cake batter shakes, cups with vanilla frosting and sprinkles, red and white sprinkles, two slices of red velvet cake from Magnolia Bakery, chocolate sauce and cherries). You can order the Red Velvet Cake Shake Kit from your nearest Black Tap location on order.blacktap.com along with burgers and fries too! (Multiple locations)

Concord Hill ($150 for two): Concord Hill in Williamsburg is offering a to-go, three-course Valentine’s Dinner with cocktails (a big bonus!) available for pickup or delivery this year. The luxurious, yet affordable meal includes Lobster Salad, Sasso Chicken with Black Truffles, Layered Chocolate Mousse Cake, and two Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktails. Since Valentine’s falls on Sunday this year, Concord Hill also suggests its “Bring Brunch Home For Two Kit” for the lovebirds who want to enjoy Valentine’s breakfast-in-bed (from $45). Order your Valentine’s meal from Concord Hill at http://www.concordhillbk.com. (374 Graham Ave., Brooklyn, 347-463-9322)

Extra Virgin ($120 for two): Enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired meal at this West Village, Black-owned favorite. The Valentine’s Day lineup includes hors d’oeuvres like Shrimp and Jonah Crab Cocktail and Foie Gras Mousse, an on-theme main, The Love Bird, which boasts a whole roasted jerk chicken with glazed carrots, cippolini onions, crisp fingerlings, pineapple salsa, and chardonnay jus and a don’t-miss White and Dark Chocolate Mousse Parfait, to finish. Customers can order additional sides for $13 each and the restaurant’s memorable cocktails are available a la carte. The Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two will be served all day on Sunday, Feb. 14 for outdoor dining. Patrons can also order the meal for pick-up or delivery from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 (orders must be made by Friday, Feb. 12). Make your reservation or place your order online at extravirginrestaurant.com. (259 West 4th St., 212-691-9359)

Katz Delicatessen ($145, serves four to six): Fill hearts and stomachs with Katz’s unforgettable Valentine’s experience you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home! Set the mood with a complimentary chocolate egg cream scented candle and then feast on the deli’s legendary pastrami, every sandwich topping thinkable, quarts of pickles and old-world chocolate babka and cinnamon rugelach. Go ahead and place your order for this one-of-a-kind meal on katzsdelicatessen.com/valentines-day-package. (205 East Houston St., 212-254-2246)

Little Chef Little Café ($35 per person): You don’t have to break the bank to show your Valentine how much you care! Order Little Chef Little Café’s Valentine’s Dinner to go for a reasonably priced, delicious meal. The three-course dinner includes a Burrata Salad, a choice of Sliced Steak Chimichurri; Garlic Butter Shrimp; Fig & Herb Crusted Salmon with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, or a vegan Eggplant Rollatini with roasted vegetables and potatoes. Guests will choose between a Chocolate Mousse Cup or Raspberry Cheesecake to finish off their meal. If little ones are joining you this Valentine’s Day, Little Chef Little Café has crafted Le Petit Valentine menu just for them ($12). Order your Valentine’s dinner through this Google Form by Feb. 8 for pickup from Feb. 12 through 14. Additional Valentine’s baked goods and treats will be available in-store for last-minute gifts! (5-43 48 Ave., Queens, 845-310-4255)

Nami Nori Temaki Party Kit ($96 for two, $160 for four): Be creative with your significant other on Valentine’s Day this year and order a Temaki Party Kit from West Village Japanese restaurant, Nami Nori. This special set includes all the elements needed to make temaki in your own kitchen: Sushi Rice, Nori Sheets, Wasabi, Ginger, signature house-made sauces, traditional toppings and garnishes. Customers can customize their main dishes in this Party Kit at an a-la-carte price. If you love Nami Nori but don’t want to order the Temaki Party Kit, the restaurant will be open for outdoor dining all day on Feb. 14. Patrons can pick from the restaurant’s Valentine’s Day specials or order off of the normal food and beverage menu. A Valentine’s Day Temaki Set (differs slightly from the Party Kit) is also available for delivery and pickup. Pick how you will celebrate with Nami Nori at naminori.nyc. (33 Carmine St., 646-998-4588)

Soogil’s ($135 per person): Take your beloved “foodie” to Soogil’s this Valentine’s Day for a luxurious French Korean meal. The Valentine’s Tasting Menu from Chef Soogil Lim includes Black Truffle Foie Gras Terrine with mache salad, truffle vinaigrette, dates and winter Périgord black truffle; Sunchoke Soup with crispy sea scallop, black truffle and bacon; gochujang-crusted Chilean Sea Bass with roasted beets and pickled kumquat; Beef Wellington with prosciutto, shitake and spinach; and Black Truffle and Dark Chocolate Panna Cotta for dessert. Menu additions along with a special wine pairing are available for an added price. Guests can make reservations for Soogil’s heated outdoor dining for either 5 p.m. or 7: 30 p.m. on Feb. 14 on resy.com/cities/ny/soogil. Customers can also order the special meal for pickup or delivery from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 via exploretock.com/soogil/. (108 E 4 St., 646-838-5524)

The Musket Room (varying prices): Show your Valentine how much they mean to you by treating them to Michelin-Star food from The Musket Room. The downtown Manhattan restaurant is offering three memorable ways to celebrate; pick which suits you and your S.O. best! The Musket Room’s heated outdoor garden and private greenhouses will be open for lunch and dinner on Valentine’s weekend from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reserve your table for a prix fixe meal or a-la-carte ordering at resy.com/cities/ny/the-musket-room. Valentine’s treats by Pastry Chef Camari Mick (of Le Bernardin and Eleven Madison Park) will be available for pickup on Feb. 12 through 14. Pick your sweets today on exploretock.com/themusketroom. “A Kind of Magic” virtual Valentine’s Day Experience featuring an interactive magic show via Zoom is also available for reservation via exploretock.com/themusketroom/experience. Package options range from “Just the Show” to full picnics alongside “Love Potion” cocktails to enjoy while watching the magic online. (265 Elizabeth St., 212-219-0764)

The Standard Grill ($105 per person): Get cozy this Valentine’s Day under the warmth of heaters and surrounded by Alpine-inspired decor at The Standard’s newly built outdoor café. The four-course prix-fixe meal includes Eggs on Eggs with American caviar and shaved black truffle, Chilean Sea Bass with king crab ravioli and saffron broth, Duo of Beef tenderloin and braised cheeks with potato and leek gratin, all followed by either Vanilla Muscat Financier or a Chocolate Trio for dessert. An optional beverage pairing is available for $70 per person for guests who want to splurge. Make your reservations for this special night outdoors on sevenrooms.com/reservations/thestandardgrill. (848 Washington St., 212-645-4100)

Westlight ($60 per person): Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Westlight! The three-course prix-fixe dinner can be ordered for pickup or savored outdoors on the heated, winter rooftop atop The William Vale hotel. Guests will devour a Trio of Puffs with toro, beef tartar and main lobster, make their choice between Herb Roasted Filet Mignon with whipped parsnip and wild mushrooms or Pan Roasted Salmon with farro, shaved Brussels sprouts and crispy herbs and will finish the night with Kabocha Cheesecake served alongside green apple sorbet. Book your Valentine’s with Westlight today at westlightnyc.com/valentines-day/. (111 N 12 St., Brooklyn, 718-307-7100)

Editor’s note: The restaurants listed were chosen at random by the author.