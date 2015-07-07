Quantcast
ChickenShack sandwich coming to Brooklyn Shake Shacks

July 7, 2015
It will only be on sale for a limited time.

Don’t despair that National Fried Chicken Day is over, celebrate that Shake Shack will soon be bringing you a delicious chicken sandwich.

That’s right; Shake Shack announced on Tuesday that it will be selling the ChickenShack, an antibiotic-free chicken breast sandwich with pickles, lettuce and buttermilk-herb mayo. It goes on sale Tuesday and will only be on sale for a limited time.

The ChickenShack will be sold exclusively at the three Brooklyn Shacks, located in downtown Brooklyn, DUMBO and Flatbush Ave. across from the Barclay’s Center.

