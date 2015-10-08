Chipotle $3 burritos are coming

“Unnecessary ingredients in fast food are creepy,” or so says Chipotle’s press room, who has perhaps never before mixed every flavor of a restaurant’s soda fountain together. Necessary.

For its annual Halloween fundraiser, Chipotle will be selling $3 burritos (i.e. boo-ritos), bowls, salads and tacos to anyone dressed in a costume with an “unnecessary” addition.

Just like GMOs, Chipotle wants to prove that undesired elements are just plain spooky.

Unnecessary costume accoutrements can include perhaps a (sexy) rat with a slice of pizza, a squirrel with a mlkshake or perhaps even a pigeon with a boo-rito. #ChipotlePigeon anyone?

Guac, which is hugely necessary, will not be extra.

$1 from each purchase, up to $1 million, from the October 31 fundraiser will benefit the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation, which aims to create a better food future.

