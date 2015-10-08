Chipotle $3 burritos are coming

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

“Unnecessary ingredients in fast food are creepy,” or so says Chipotle’s press room, who has perhaps never before mixed every flavor of a restaurant’s soda fountain together. Necessary.

For its annual Halloween fundraiser, Chipotle will be selling $3 burritos (i.e. boo-ritos), bowls, salads and tacos to anyone dressed in a costume with an “unnecessary” addition.

Just like GMOs, Chipotle wants to prove that undesired elements are just plain spooky.

Unnecessary costume accoutrements can include perhaps a (sexy) rat with a slice of pizza, a squirrel with a mlkshake or perhaps even a pigeon with a boo-rito. #ChipotlePigeon anyone?

Guac, which is hugely necessary, will not be extra.

$1 from each purchase, up to $1 million, from the October 31 fundraiser will benefit the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation, which aims to create a better food future.

