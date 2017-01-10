Chopt joins forces with ‘Top Chef’ winner Harold Dieterle for new Thailand-inspired salads

This salad chain is upping its culinary cred.

This month, Chopt launched a collaboration with a former “Top Chef” winner for a line of Thailand-inspired salads.

The salad chain partnered with Harold Dieterle, who previously helmed the shuttered NYC Thai restaurant Kin Shop, to create three salads that feature regional flavors and ingredients, such as green papaya, makrut lime leaf and coconut vinegar.

This marks the first time the chain is working with an outside chef in this way.

The Thailand-inspired salads are available now through March 5 at all Chopt locations and include: