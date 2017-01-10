Chopt joins forces with ‘Top Chef’ winner Harold Dieterle for new Thailand-inspired salads

A salad chain is upping its culinary cred.
This month, Chopt launched a collaboration with a former “Top Chef” winner for a line of Thailand-inspired salads.
The salad chain partnered with Harold Dieterle, who previously helmed the shuttered NYC Thai restaurant Kin Shop, to create three salads that feature regional flavors and ingredients, such as green papaya, makrut lime leaf and coconut vinegar.
This marks the first time the chain is working with an outside chef in this way.
The Thailand-inspired salads are available now through March 5 at all Chopt locations and include:
- Crunchy Thai market salad: Spicy satay chicken, pickled hearts of palm, crispy rice crackers, tatsoi, purple cabbage, romaine and herbs with Thai coconut lime vinaigrette
- Spicy green papaya salad: Shrimp, green papaya slaw, pickled hearts of palm, crispy rice crackers, grape tomatoes, watercress with chile lime vinaigrette
- Spicy green curry meatballs and kelp noodles: Green curry turkey meatballs, kelp noodles, pickled hearts of palm, tatsoi, purple cabbage and herbs, topped with toasted coconut garlic crunch and coriander-chile vinaigrette and a lime wedge