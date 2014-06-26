Ciao Bella scooping free gelato today

It’s hot and Ciao Bella is taking advantage of it!

Hey New Yorkers, we’ve got some good news for you: free gelato.

That’s right! It’s hot and sticky outside, and Ciao Bella is scooping icy, cold deliciousness all over the city. And all you have to do is show up.

Here’s the schedule:

3:15 – 4 p.m. Chelsea Piers

4:15 – 5 p.m. La Esquina, 114 Kenmare St.

5:30 – 6 p.m. DUMBO

6:30 – 8 p.m. Williamsburg

For exact locations, follow @ciaobellagelato on Twitter and Instagram and the hashtags #getscooped and #ciaobellagelato. Good luck! Bring us some!

We advise not being slow about this. New Yorkers love to wait in lines for free food. (And even food that’s not free.)