Dominique Ansel’s latest: the pretzel lobster tail

Because anything even remotely related to lobster is a win in the summer.

Dominique Ansel introduced a new treat today, perfect for summer. It’s a lobster tail!

No, not a real one.

It’s a soft pretzel made with peanut butter and buttercrunch brittle that’s shaped like a lobster tail, served warm and with honey brown butter dipping sauce on the side.

“It’s all about that buttery dipping sauce,” Ansel says.

We’re licking our lips!

Ansel is known for sweeter pastries – think the Cronut, the cookie shot, the DKA – but by venturing into more savory territory he’s keeping things interesting.

The item will be for sale starting Saturday, Aug. 9 at the bakery (189 Spring St.) and will be available all summer, while supplies last. $8. One per person limit.