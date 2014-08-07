Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Dominique Ansel’s latest: the pretzel lobster tail

By
0
comments
Posted on

Dominique Ansel introduced a new treat today, perfect for summer. It’s a lobster tail!

No, not a real one.

It’s a soft pretzel made with peanut butter and buttercrunch brittle that’s shaped like a lobster tail, served warm and with honey brown butter dipping sauce on the side.

“It’s all about that buttery dipping sauce,” Ansel says.

We’re licking our lips!

Ansel is known for sweeter pastries – think the Cronut, the cookie shot, the DKA – but by venturing into more savory territory he’s keeping things interesting.

The item will be for sale starting Saturday, Aug. 9 at the bakery (189 Spring St.) and will be available all summer, while supplies last. $8. One per person limit.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC