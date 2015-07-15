Dassara’s soft shell crab ramen burger is the noodle creation of the summer

The line for the Original Ramen Burger may still be out of control each weekend, but there’s a new noodle bun sandwich in town.

Dassara Brooklyn Ramen (271 Smith St.), perhaps best known for its mash-up ramen creations featuring ingredients like matzo balls and smoked salmon, has paired up with seafood distributor AquaBoil for the summer to create a seafood-centric menu.

Along with fried clam belly buns ($12) and Alaskan pollock-based ramen broth topped with fish and tobiko ($16) is a stand-out, no chopsticks required soft shell crab sandwich served, appropriately, on a ramen bun ($14).

A whole soft shell crab is placed between two homemade ramen noodle buns, adorned with Asian Slaw and arugula for an extra crunch.

Opt for seasonings and sauces including Hondashi Creole (Tokyo Bay Rub, garlic, butter); Garlic Ginger (poached ginger and chinese garlic, olive oil, rub); Black Pepper and Sake Sauce or Tokyo Bay Dry Rub.

On the side: Dassara’s Tokyo Bay Fries, an Asian riff on Old Bay seasoning dusted all over fried potatoes.

For a ramen burger that has a summer makeover, look no further than the claws sticking out of this new seafood creation.