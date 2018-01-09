Wednesday marks the second anniversary of rock legend David Bowie’s death. (The musician died at age 69 of cancer.)

New York was the London-born Bowie’s adopted home at the time; the songwriter and his supermodel wife Iman purchased two adjoining penthouses at 285 Lafayette St. in SoHo in 1999. Like every New Yorker, he developed dining routines in his neighborhood — familiar restaurants, shops and cafes he’d return to on a regular basis for the eats, the service and the ambience.

Whereas the Starman’s onstage personas — Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, the Thin White Duke and all the others that reminded us it’s OK to be a weirdo — tended toward the dramatic and the flamboyant, his tastes in food were relatively simple.

We’ve rounded up some of his favorite haunts in downtown Manhattan for anyone who, like us wants to eat their feelings. (Some have closed since Bowie’s death, but we’ve included them in memoriam.)

Olive's

Bowie's favorite order at this charming take-out sandwich
Bowie's favorite order at this charming take-out sandwich shop was the grilled chicken breast sandwich ($11). It comes on a square of fluffy focaccia bread, with an ample coating of chipotle mayo and layers of crispy-stalked watercress and tomatoes. The store sitting at the corner of Prince and Sullivan streets also offers salads, Counter Culture coffee, soups and two glass cabinets full of cookies, brownies and cakes. (Wednesday's cookie special was a $4 chocolate heath bar pecan treat.) You may encounter a line at lunchtime, but service here is brisk and friendly. (191 Prince St., SoHo, olivesnyc.com)
Cafe Reggio

Coffee and breakfast drew Bowie to this Italian
Coffee and breakfast drew Bowie to this Italian cafe, a Greenwich Village institution since 1927. Order yourself a cappuccino ($4) at one of the snuggly packed tables and take in the scene at your own pace: the dining room walls are adorned with countless works of art -- paintings, plaques, statuettes -- that evoke the Italian Renaissance. In the corner sits a mammoth, metal cappuccino maker dating back to 1902, ornamented with gauges, valves, horses and angels. If coffee isn't enough to sustain your survey of the historic space, supplement it with a plate of egg negrino (two poached eggs over whole grain toast, melting European cheese, rosemary potatoes and arugula salad). (119 Macdougal St., Greenwich Village, 212-475-9557)

Bottega Falai

At this Italian cafe and grocery, Bowie typically
At this Italian cafe and grocery, Bowie typically ordered the prosciutto di Parma sandwich, a cappuccino and a bomboloni (a fried Italian doughnut covered in powdered sugar and stuffed with either pastry cream or jelly). The space is currently closed for renovation, according to a sign posted on the door. (267 Lafayette St., SoHo, bottegafalai.com)

Dean & DeLuca

Bowie was known to do his weekly grocery
Bowie was known to do his weekly grocery shopping at the Dean & DeLuca in SoHo, a location with ceiling-high windows looking out onto the corner of Broadway and Prince St. Stop by at lunchtime for a soup and sandwich combo like New England Chowder and the house Cubano, or sushi from the counter in the back. You'll be extremely tempted by the pastry counter just to the left of the entrance, stocked with everything from doughnuts to South American alfajores. If you're actually intent on stocking up on high-end cheeses, cured meats, condiments and more, resist until you've filled your basket. (560 Broadway, SoHo, deandeluca.com)

Puck Fair

This Irish pub is no longer with us
French Roast

Bowie apparently favored this casual Greenwich Village bistro
