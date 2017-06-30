DeKalb Market Hall vendors coming to Brooklyn Bridge Park’s outdoor movie series

DeKalb Market Hall vendors are setting up shop at Brooklyn Bridge Park for the annual “Movies With a View” outdoor film series. The latest area food hall to open, DKMH may have taken its time getting started – it launched on June 16 after months of delays – but now isn’t wasting time feeding New Yorkers.

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy partnered with the food hall to bring several vendors to the park. It’ll be the first time in the event’s 18-year history that beer, wine and eats will be made available to moviegoers, a conservancy representative said Friday.

Participating vendors, including Kotti Doner, Cake Pop Shop, Steve’s Key Lime Pie, Warsteiner and Oak Beverages and Foragers, will serve food and drink from pop-up tents during the film series, which brings movies to the park every Thursday from July 6 through August 24.

“This was a natural partnership,” Nancy Webster, executive director of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy, said in a news release. “Like DeKalb Market Hall, the conservancy’s programs and movie series always aim to celebrate the richness and diversity of our community.”

This year’s “Movies With a View” lineup includes screenings of “Office Space,” “Casablanca” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Food vendors arrive at 6 p.m., and the movies start at sundown. For the full lineup, visit brooklynbridgepark.org.