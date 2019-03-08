Dessert Goals kicks off with boozy preview party

For the first time, patrons of the sugar-filled Dessert Goals can pair their sweets with booze when the pop-up returns to Long Island City on March 23 and 24.

The otherwise all-ages event, which returns for its sixth year, will feature a Dessert Goals at Night preview party from 8 to 10 p.m. March 22 for attendees 21 and older. The two-hour party, sponsored by Bailey's, will feature cocktails and treats exclusive to the party, with a $55 admission price.

"This will be the first time ever we'll have booze as a part of Dessert Goals,” says founder Miraya Berke. “It's also the first Dessert Goals all-inclusive experience. Included with your ticket is an open bar featuring specialty Bailey’s cocktails and a menu of exclusive boozy desserts.”

Dessert Goals tickets are currently on sale for $17 for a 90-minute slot where festival-goers can purchase desserts as well as find some free drinks and snacks. The festivities will take place at Sound River Studios with guests encouraged to come in garb matching this year’s theme: “Party Animal."

To match the animal theme of the celebration, a dog-friendly hour will take place during the last time slot on March 24, in which guests are encouraged to bring their four-legged best friend. (Treats will be provided).

While attendees can indulge in classic delicacies such as cake pops, macarons and rolled ice cream, as well as boba tea, cheesecake bars and booze-infuzed puddings, a ticket to the sugar-inspired party also includes dessert-themed gift bags, Dessert Goals-exclusive pastries and access to an Instagram Garden (featuring photo-worthy backdrops and props).

Festival-goers can buy an "extra sugar rush" ticket for $35, which includes an extra half hour of time and a deluxe gift bag.

Purchase your tickets at eventbrite.com.

