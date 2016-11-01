Eataly, Morimoto and more have new cookbooks

Cookbooks can be great, low-cost ways to bone up your culinary skills. Here are three new releases to know that cover the globe.

“Eataly: Contemporary Italian Cooking”

As the name implies, this cookbook is all about contemporary Italian cooking, with more than 300 recipes from Eataly chefs and contributors as well as tips on anything from storing fresh pasta to antipasto etiquette to pizza varieties. Out now, $49.95

“Institut Paul Bocuse Gastronomique”

The Institut Paul Bocuse is France’s preeminent cooking school, but you don’t have to go all the way to Ecully to learn from the institute. This guide, published in honor of its 25th anniversary, covers 250 culinary techniques (including many, many sauces) and recipes to put them into practice. Out Nov. 1, $75

“Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking”

Learn from the “Iron Chef” himself, as Masaharu Morimoto breaks down Japanese cooking, from dashi (the flavored stock) and perfect white rice to udon and soba, to modern takes on curry and pickling. Out Nov. 8, $45