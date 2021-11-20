Fast food industry showing huge signs of improvement amid pandemic recovery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The fast food industry is bouncing back in the months of recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

According to a new report from Top Agency, the food industry has been challenged drastically and in 2020 there was a decline in 26%, fast food places weren’t an exception. But by 2021 everything is rising including the fast food industry, as data has shown, the increase of visits to fast food restaurants rose to 33.06%.

According to data people actually did crave different kinds of food such as burgers, which has been visited 54.4% more in 2021 compared to pandemic time, Mexican Food, with an increase of 32.1%. Chicken chains got not too far from Mexican Food and appeared to be visited more by 29.5%, and even pizza places showed some progress by 16.2%.

Not noticeable for customers but fast-food restaurants have created new strategies for getting through the pandemic, which included a renewed emphasis on drive-thru service, new menu items, and tactics to tap into existing customer loyalty to pull in sales.

