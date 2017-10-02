A taste of one of Philly's most talked-about cafés is coming to New York City this month.

Federal Donuts — the cake doughnut, fried chicken and coffee mini-chain known for attracting long lines in the City of Brotherly Love— will pop up at The NoMad Bar from Oct. 3 to 31.

Those grabbing a drink at the bar can have their pick of three special doughnuts flavors, for $5 each: crumberry (cranberry glaze and cranberry pie crumb), triple chocolate (chocolate glaze and chocolate cookie crumbs) and burnt caramel (dulce de leche glaze and burnt sugar).

The bar will also be serving chef Michael Solomonov's fried chicken sandwich, with buttermilk-ranch seasoning, American cheese, a dill pickle and “spicy rooster sauce” on a potato roll, for $15.

Federal Donuts' NoMad residency may be saving you a trip out of town, but you'll be paying a premium for the comfort of staying in Manhattan: At the Philadelphia locations, doughnuts go for $2.75 each, and the fried chicken sandwich is a mere $7.50. (The price difference takes into account restaurant costs, such as servers, according to a NoMad Bar spokesperson.)

The pop-up celebrates the eatery’s new cookbook, “Federal Donuts: The (Partially) True Spectacular Story” ($16.99), which hit shelves Sept. 26.

FedNuts, as cult fans affectionately call it, made an appearance in New York City for just one day last fall at Chef’s Club in NoHo, where it drew a line down the block of those eager to try its baked offerings.

New Yorkers also may know Solomonov, the James Beard Award-winning chef of Philadelphia’s Zahav, from his hummus concept Dizengoff, which opened in Chelsea Market last year.

The NoMad Bar is located at 10 W. 28th St. Food is served Monday through Tuesday from 5 p.m. to10:30 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.