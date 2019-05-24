Welcome to New York City, sailors, where you can eat and drink to your heart’s content. There are thousands of options to choose from, but this list has the food and drink discounts available to visiting service members during Fleet Week.

The Mean Fiddler

Anyone with a military ID can get $6 well drinks and beers all day, every day through Tuesday. There also will be live DJs Memorial Day weekend, and happy hour is Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

266 W. 47th St., Theater District

Gotham West Market

Through Tuesday, all active and former military can get a 10% discount at all Gotham West Market vendors. The food hall has plenty of options to choose from, including Broken Coconut, Jianbing Company, Ivan Ramen Slurp Shop and Ample Hils Creamery.

600 11th Ave., Hell's Kitchen

Hibernia Bar

Active military who show up to Hibernia’s in uniform can get $15 pitchers of Yuengling and $5.50 bottles of Anchor Steam during Fleet Week. The deal is available through Tuesday.

401 W. 50th St., Hell's Kitchen

Stax

This sports bar is offering 20% off for all of those in uniform through Tuesday. It has plenty of mini corn dogs, nachos, mac and cheese and burgers that are sure to please everyone stepping off the ship for a week.

1485 2nd Ave., Upper East Side

Da Marino NYC

Time at sea can really build up an appetite. Italian restaurant Da Marino is offering all military personnel in uniform 50% off all entrees, as well as two-for-one drinks. The restaurant has plenty of pasta, appetizers, meat, seafood and wine to keep all visiting military full for days.

220 W. 49th St., Theater District

1st and 3rd Bar

It’s a full week of partying at 1st and 3rd Bar for active duty military personnel. Throughout Fleet Week, those on active duty can get in without paying a cover and can also snag two for one drinks with their military ID. The bar is also hosting Memorial Day parties on Friday and Saturday.

4029 Hylan Blvd., Eltingville, Staten Island

David Burke Tavern

All active military can stop by David Burke Tavern for a free Sam Adams Boston Lager when they purchase a David Burke Tavern Burger at the bar. Guests must show their active military ID. The deal is valid through Sunday.

135 E. 62nd St., Lenox Hill

Johnny Utah's

On Saturday, Johnny Utah's is throwing a special party just for Fleet Week, and it starts with free entry for all those with their military ID between 11 p.m. and midnight. The party will include well drink specials and unlimited bull riding.

25 W. 51st St., Midtown