It's once again time to say "ahoy!" to the sailors.

Whether you're in it to explore U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard ships while they're docked in New York City, or you're looking to have your own "Sex and the City" moment, Fleet Week is heading to the city beginning Wednesday, May 23.

A sea of men and women in uniform will be taking over the city, so don't be surprised if your neighborhood bar has a few extra patrons later this month. But besides seeing a sailor or two on the street, there are plenty of free Fleet Week events and other happenings that are working checking out.

Head to these Fleet Week events before the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard set sail on May 29:

Get educated at a ship tour (May 23 to 28)

Though Fleet Week is all about the social events, there's plenty of knowledge to absorb while the ships are at bay. Docked ships in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island will be giving complimentary tours of select vessels led by military. (Pier 90, Manhattan; Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, 72 Bowne St., Brooklyn; Homeport Pier, 305 Front St., Staten Island; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., free, facebook.com/events)

See Navy divers explore... Times Square? (May 24, 25 and 26)

U.S. Navy divers will be exploring the deep blue sea right in the middle of Times Square. Glass tanks will be set up for the public to see demonstrations of the Navy in action, sporting full diving gear underwater. (43-44 St. Plaza, Manhattan, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free)

Tour the Intrepid (May 24, 25 and 28)

Celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum with a free tour and performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team (May 28 at 1 p.m.). The museum promises a sea of Fleet Week-themed demonstrations, guided tours and talks. (46th Street and 12th Avenue, Manhattan, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., prices vary, free tour dates listed above, intrepidmuseum.org)

Take in a concert at the Opry City Stage (May 24)

“I Try” singer Macy Gray will be performing a special concert during the venue's Fleet Week-themed party. The Opry is expecting to serve nearly 3,000 active service members through the week and is offering a 20 percent military discount. (1604 Broadway, Manhattan, $65, 8 p.m., oprycitystage.com)

Work out with the Marines (May 26)

Skip the bottomless mimosa deal at brunch and slip into your workout gear instead. The “Marine Day” fitness class will last about an hour, giving you just enough of an Army-style workout to feel accomplished. When the class wraps, stick around for a performance by the USMC Battle Color Detachment (drum and bugle corps). (Prospect Park, Brooklyn, 8 a.m., militarynews.com/fleetweeknewyork)