Where to get free coffee for National Coffee Day

Because we all need a freebie (and coffee).

Happy National Coffee Day!

(This is one food holiday we can truly get behind – because coffee is as essential as water. Right?)

So celebrate with us. Drink as much coffee as you want! Or, get some for free.

Dunkin Donuts: Participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations are giving away a free medium cup of hot Dark Roast coffee and additional medium cups of the same blend for 99 cents, through Oct. 5. Check your location (DunkinDonuts.com.)

McDonald’s: Get a free small McCafe. Find your location (McDonalds.com.)

Krispy Kreme: Get a free 12 ounce house, decaf or Dark Roast coffee or a 12 ounce mocha, latte or iced coffee for $1. There’s only one location in NYC, and it’s at Penn Station. How much do you love free coffee?

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: Buy one get one free! That’s the deal at Pete’s. Second beverage must be of equal or lower value. Find your location (peets.com).

Tim Horton’s: $1 any size regular or Dark Roast at Tim’s. Find your location (timhortons.com).