Free cone day at Haagen-Dazs shops in NYC

Free ice cream is the best ice cream.
Free cone day at Haagen-Dazs is May 10. From 4 – 8 p.m., grab a free kiddie size scoop in either a cup, sugar cone or cake cone.
Any flavor in the shop is available.
Participating NYC locations:
2905 Broadway
263 Amsterdam Ave.
Penn Station
53 1/2 Mott St.
1188 First Ave.
16 Fulton St.
55 E. 8th St.
89 South St.
120 Montague St., Brooklyn
109 Seventh Ave., Brooklyn
5172 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn
573 Grand Concourse, Bronx
90-15 Queens Blvd., Queens
70-40 Austin St., Queens
136-20 Roosevelt Ave., Queens
61-10 188th St., Queens