Free cone day at Haagen-Dazs shops in NYC

Free ice cream is the best ice cream.

Free cone day at Haagen-Dazs is May 10. From 4 – 8 p.m., grab a free kiddie size scoop in either a cup, sugar cone or cake cone.

Any flavor in the shop is available.

Participating NYC locations:

2905 Broadway

263 Amsterdam Ave.

Penn Station

53 1/2 Mott St.

1188 First Ave.

16 Fulton St.

55 E. 8th St.

89 South St.

120 Montague St., Brooklyn

109 Seventh Ave., Brooklyn

5172 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn

573 Grand Concourse, Bronx

90-15 Queens Blvd., Queens

70-40 Austin St., Queens

136-20 Roosevelt Ave., Queens

61-10 188th St., Queens