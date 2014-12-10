Add some Chinese fried flare to your Hanukkah celebration.

Fung Tu’s Brisket & Brussels Sprouts Fried Rice by Chef Jonathan Wu

Serves 4

Ingredients:

160g Brisket, brined and braised and cubed

20g Ginger, minced

20g Garlic, minced

20g Scallion White, minced

500g Jasmine Rice, cooked and dried for a day or two in the fridge

200g, sliced Brussels Sprouts

100g Eggs, beaten and scrambled with chives (see below)

20g Garlic Chives, sliced

15ml Soy Sauce

5ml Black Rice Vinegar

50ml Vegetable Stock

100g Baby Spinach

5g Fennel Seed, toasted

10g Pomegranate Seeds, stored in pickle liquid (2 parts rice vinegar, 1 part sugar, 1 part water)

20g Scallion Green, sliced

Method:

Heat a wok over high heat. Add enough canola oil to film the bottom of the wok. Add the brisket, ginger, garlic, and scallion whites.

Toss rapidly. Add the rice, Brussels sprouts, scrambled egg, soy sauce, black rice vinegar, and vegetable stock.

Season with fennel seed and a pinch of salt. Toss rapidly and use the wok spatula to break up any rice that is clumped together.

Add the baby spinach, toss and cook for a few seconds until it wilts.

Divide among 4 bowls. Garnish with the pomegranate seeds and scallion greens.