Breads Bakery knows that filled doughnuts are everything.

Breads Bakery is bringing home the donuts! Hanukkah donuts.

Yes, it’s sufganiyot season! (Hanukkah begins Dec. 6 but these babies go on sale Dec. 1.)

The delicious, fried dough balls filled with yummy sweetness are headed back to Breads Bakery. This year’s flavors are strawberry, chocolate, vanilla and dulce de leche.

We’re not saying skip the latkes. We’re just saying add this fried pleasure to your holiday menu.

Pricing: 1 for $3.50, 4 for $12, 9 for $25, 12 for $30.