Hello Kitty brings food truck to NYC

Hello mini cakes, macarons and more!

NYC’s newest cat cafe entrepreneur: Hello Kitty.

Sanrio’s most famous feline (who is actually not really a cat…) is bringing a pink food truck to Manhattan on Sunday, October 25 and Monday, October 26.

And, of course, Hello Kitty is opting to hang out in Times Square, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., right near the Sanrio gift shop (1565 Broadway).

Special cookies with Hello Kitty’s face on them will make their debut in NYC along with a slew of other feminine cat-themed goodies.

The menu for the pink truck is as follows:

Mini Cakes: $15

Macarons: $15

3pc Cookie Set: $12

Pink Bow Water: $3

Hello Kitty Cafe Mug: $13

Hello Kitty Cafe Shirt: $25

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck had previously made stops only on the West Coast, from San Diego to Las Vegas to Portland, so NYC is its first East Coast destination.

No actual cats will be in attendance, but costume cat ears (and bows!) are encouraged.