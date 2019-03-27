LATEST PAPER
NYC finalists for the 2019 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards

City chefs and establishments are competing for outstanding bar, best new restaurant and more, with winners announced May 6.

Chef Daniela Soto-Innes is a 2019 James Beard

Chef Daniela Soto-Innes is a 2019 James Beard Award finalist for best chef in New York City.  Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com
Representatives of New York City's food scene made the shortlist for the 2019 James Beard Awards. 

The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday that restaurants and chefs from the area are among the finalists for best restaurant design, overall restaurant, best new restaurant, outstanding baker, outstanding bar program and more. Winners will be announced May 6 in Chicago.

Here are New York City’s finalists:

Best Chef in NYC:

  • Sean Gray, Momofuku Ko
    8 Extra Place, New York, NY 10003
  • Brooks Headley, Superiority Burger
    430 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10009
  • Daniela Soto-Innes, Atla
    372 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10012
  • Alex Stupak, Empellón Midtown
    510 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10022
  • Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota
    51 Grove St., New York, NY 10014

Outstanding Baker

  • Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit
    120 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

Best New Restaurant

  • Atomix
    104 E. 30th St., New York, NY 10016
  • Frenchette
    241 W. Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Outstanding Restaurant

  • Balthazar
    80 Spring St., New York, NY 10012

Outstanding Restaurateur

James Beard Foundation America’s Classics

Outstanding Restaurant Design (75 seats and under)

  • Studio Writers for Atomix
    Atomix is located at 104 E 30th St., New York, NY 10016

Outstanding Restaurant Design (76 seats and over)

Outstanding Restaurant Design (other)

Outstanding Bar Program

