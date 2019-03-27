Eat and Drink NYC finalists for the 2019 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards City chefs and establishments are competing for outstanding bar, best new restaurant and more, with winners announced May 6. Chef Daniela Soto-Innes is a 2019 James Beard Award finalist for best chef in New York City. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com Updated March 27, 2019 4:03 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Representatives of New York City's food scene made the shortlist for the 2019 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday that restaurants and chefs from the area are among the finalists for best restaurant design, overall restaurant, best new restaurant, outstanding baker, outstanding bar program and more. Winners will be announced May 6 in Chicago. Here are New York City’s finalists: Best Chef in NYC: Sean Gray, Momofuku Ko 8 Extra Place, New York, NY 10003 Brooks Headley, Superiority Burger 430 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10009 Daniela Soto-Innes, Atla 372 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10012 Alex Stupak, Empellón Midtown 510 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10022 Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota 51 Grove St., New York, NY 10014 Outstanding Baker Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit 120 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY 11201 Best New Restaurant Atomix 104 E. 30th St., New York, NY 10016 Frenchette 241 W. Broadway, New York, NY 10013 Outstanding Restaurant Balthazar 80 Spring St., New York, NY 10012 Outstanding Restaurateur Alex Raij and Eder Montero Try their Basque restaurant Txikito, located at 240 9th Ave., New York, NY, 10001 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics A&A Bake and Double Roti Shop, Noel and Geeta Brown 1337 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY 11216 Outstanding Restaurant Design (75 seats and under) Studio Writers for Atomix Atomix is located at 104 E 30th St., New York, NY 10016 Outstanding Restaurant Design (76 seats and over) Studio Razavi Architecture for Boqueria Boqueria is located in the Flatiron District, SoHo, Upper East Side, and Times Square. Outstanding Restaurant Design (other) Summer Ops for Island Oyster Island Oyster is located at 146 Carder Road, Brooklyn, NY 11231 (Governor's Island) Outstanding Bar Program Dead Rabbit 30 Water St., New York, NY 10004 By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.