Representatives of New York City's food scene made the shortlist for the 2019 James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday that restaurants and chefs from the area are among the finalists for best restaurant design, overall restaurant, best new restaurant, outstanding baker, outstanding bar program and more. Winners will be announced May 6 in Chicago.

Here are New York City’s finalists:

Best Chef in NYC:

Sean Gray, Momofuku Ko

8 Extra Place, New York, NY 10003



8 Extra Place, New York, NY 10003 Brooks Headley, Superiority Burger

430 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10009



430 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10009 Daniela Soto-Innes, Atla

372 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10012



372 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10012 Alex Stupak, Empellón Midtown

510 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10022



510 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10022 Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota

51 Grove St., New York, NY 10014



Outstanding Baker

Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit

120 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY 11201



Best New Restaurant

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Atomix

104 E. 30th St., New York, NY 10016



104 E. 30th St., New York, NY 10016 Frenchette

241 W. Broadway, New York, NY 10013



Outstanding Restaurant

Balthazar

80 Spring St., New York, NY 10012



Outstanding Restaurateur

Alex Raij and Eder Montero

Try their Basque restaurant Txikito, located at 240 9th Ave., New York, NY, 10001



James Beard Foundation America’s Classics

A&A Bake and Double Roti Shop, Noel and Geeta Brown

1337 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY 11216



Outstanding Restaurant Design (75 seats and under)

Studio Writers for Atomix

Atomix is located at 104 E 30th St., New York, NY 10016



Outstanding Restaurant Design (76 seats and over)

Studio Razavi Architecture for Boqueria

Boqueria is located in the Flatiron District, SoHo, Upper East Side, and Times Square.



Outstanding Restaurant Design (other)

Summer Ops for Island Oyster

Island Oyster is located at 146 Carder Road, Brooklyn, NY 11231 (Governor's Island)



Outstanding Bar Program