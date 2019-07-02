The Fourth of July is almost here, and businesses around the city are marking the occasion with flag-themed foods and drinks. Here are some of the places you can stop for red, white and blue treats if you’re staying in New York City for the holiday.

MUJI

MUJI’s new store on 59th Street in Manhattan will be giving away free red, white and blue shaved ice from Bonsai Kakigōri to the first 1,000 customers each day from July 4-7. Patrons will be able to choose from strawberries and cream, coconut lime crunch and blueberry lavender.

Junior’s Restaurant

If you’re looking for a patriotic cheesecake, your search can end at Junior’s. The restaurant chain is selling 8-inch American flag cheesecakes at all of its New York City outposts for $26 each through July 4.

Clinton Hall

Clinton Hall is getting in the patriotic spirit with a “Red, White & Boozy Rooftop Sangria.” The rooftop beer garden in Williamsburg is teaming up with Tipsy Scoop on the $15 cocktail, which is made with Tipsy Scoop sorbet, prosecco, pineapple, strawberries and a bruleed strawberry garnish. The treat will be available at the beer garden from July 4-7.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Black Tap

Black Tap is known for selling gigantic milkshakes, and its Fourth of July-themed one is no exception. The restaurant collaborated with Billy’s Bakery on its Red White & Blue Cake Shake — a vanilla milkshake with a vanilla-frosted rim covered with red, white and blue sprinkles and topped with red, white and blue cake, whipped cream, more sprinkles and a cherry. The $19 shake is available from July 3-7.