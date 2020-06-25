Karamo Brown and TikTok creators to discuss experiences as LGBTQ voices in Chipotle’s charity livestream

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A fast-food chain is teaming up with a prominent member of the LGBTQ community for a Pride-themed social media event.

On June 26, Chipotle will host a Lunch & Listen with TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”). Brown will talk with TikTok creators Isabella Avila (@OnlyJayus), Eva Gutowski (@mylifeaseva) and Collins O. (@thatboycollins) about their experiences in being prominent voices for the LGBTQ community.

The Lunch & Listen will stream on Chipotle’s official TikTok channel at 2 p.m. ET.

“We wanted to transform our TikTok platform into a resource that both celebrates and educates people about Pride,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “Authenticity and inclusion are values that guide much of our decision making as a purpose-driven organization.”

For every viewer that tunes in to the Lunch & Listen, Chipotle will donate $1 (up to $50,000) to The Center for Black Equity, the country’s leading community in connecting members of the Black LGBTQ+ community with information and resources to educate, engage and empower their fight for equity and access. Chipotle will also be giving away 10,000 free burrito codes throughout the livestream.

The free burrito codes one free regular-priced item per offer code. Valid for one-time use only, online and in-app only, for orders through participating Chipotle locations in the U.S. Offer expires on July 30, 2020.

Chipotle is also using their social media channels to share their employee-driven ‘Love What Makes You Real’ campaign will share individual stories of hope, courage and connection. The campaign celebrates the people who are essential to the business and the values that are essential to them. Chipotle’s P.R.I.D.E. (People Respecting Inclusivity, Diversity and Education) employee resource group, which helps represent and further support the LGBTQ+ community, identified the team members that will be showcased in the campaign.

“The environment you’re surrounded by often dictates your comfort and openness with sharing who you really are,” said Andrew Harris, General Manager of the Chipotle restaurant in Aurora, Colorado. “I’ve never worried about how I identified at Chipotle, or about my transgender career path. I know that I have just as fair an option to succeed as anybody else.”