Linnea Johansson’s chocolate and avocado truffles recipe

Avocados are the ideal dessert ingredient — they’re creamy, mix well and are a healthy fat. This holiday, try these chocolate and avocado truffles by Linnea Johansson, from her cookbook, “Perfect Parties.”

Chocolate and avocado truffles

6-8 truffles

1 large ripe avocado

1/2 cup of chopped dark chocolate (65% cacao)

1-3 tsp. agave syrup

1/4 cup of coconut flakes

Peel the avocado and remove the pit. Place in a mixer and mix until it is a smooth, mousse-like consistency.

Melt the chopped chocolate in the microwave on medium heat and stir every 30 seconds, making sure it does not burn. Once melted, you should have equal parts avocado mousse and melted chocolate.

Slowly pour the melted chocolate into the avocado mousse, adding a little at a time and mixing it well.

Flavor to taste. If you like a sweeter truffle you can add more chocolate and a few teaspoons of agave syrup.

Put the truffle batter in the fridge and let it harden for about 1 hour. Once hardened, roll into truffle balls.

Finish the truffles by rolling them in the coconut flakes. Will keep in the fridge for 2-3 days.