Mission Chinese Food opens unexpectedly early

The greatest holiday miracle of all occured this past weekend: Mission Chinese Food opened its doors again on the Lower East Side.

Due to health inspection issues, the restaurant’s former location at 154 Orchard St. closed in November 2013, but the desire for Danny Bowien’s (who currently owns and operates the popular Mission Cantina on Orchard St.) thrice-cooked bacon has not waned in NYC.

While an official opening date was never set, Bowien surprised Mission Chinese enthusiasts but opening the doors at 171 E. Broadway this weekend.

The new, improved restaurant features a wood-fired oven (yes, Mapo Tofu pizza is served here), a tableside bar cart and more surprises to come.

Eater shared the new menu on Sunday, which includes dishes like steamed oat noodles with charred eggplant and savory granola as well as wood oven fish, drunken style. The menu also includes $69 and $99 prix-fixe options.

Mission Chinese Food and Russ & Daughters will co-host a Lower East Side Jewish Christmas on Dec. 25 for $60/person.

The cult-status restaurant, which transplanted itself in Manhattan after success in San Francisco’s Mission district, was always known in NYC for — like everything else that’s popular in this city — having long lines, so don’t expect a short wait for your Kung Pao Pastrami.