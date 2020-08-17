Murray’s Cheese opens brand new location with full restaurant and cheese shop in Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A cheesy New York City staple is opening a new location in Queens.

Murray’s Cheese Bar is has opened their new restaurant and cheese shop in Long Island City. Located at 28-30 Jackson Avenue, Murray’s Cheese Bar LIC will be the restaurant’s flagship location and its first-ever full-service bar.

The restaurant will be open from 12 to 8 p.m. daily, extending to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Outdoor dining seats will be available first-come, first-served. The retail shop will be open from 12 to 8 p.m. daily.

Murray’s Cheese is no stranger to Long Island City — the neighborhood is home Murray’s cheese aging caves, and the team at Rockwell Group took inspiration from the many colors and materials used for cheese aging and cheesemaking while creating the space. Murray’s develops their own line of Cavemaster Reserve cheeses, many of which will be available in at the LIC shop, including Cavemaster Reserve Annelies, Hudson Flower, Stockinghall Cheddar, Project Z, Greensward and Mistoa.

Murray’s Cheese Bar LIC will offer more than 400 specialty items on their seasonally-inspired menu. Highlights of the menu include the Monger’s Choice Board, which features 3 or 5 rotating cheeses plus creative accoutrements; the BGLT sandwich, which contains Bacon, Up in Smoke Goat Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato; the seasonal Tomato Gazpacho topped with charred red onion & cilantro; the Summer Cobb Salad featuring Bayley Hazen Blue, Asparagus, a Soft Boiled Egg & Avocado Vinaigrette; and Half Roast Chicken Puttanesca for dinner, which is paired with Pecorino Romano polenta.

The new Long Island City location’s bar will offer original house cocktails, frozen drinks, boozy ice pops, fresh non-alcoholic drinks, plus wine and beer, all of which are available to be packaged for to-go orders.

The cheese shop will feature a rotating selection of pre-cut cheeses that Murray’s carefully sources around the world. The cheese selection will be rotating regularly so that customers can always find something new. Along with cheese, the shop is full of more than 400 items, from charcuterie, fresh dairy, smoked fish, prepared foods, pasta and sauces to chocolates, fresh baguettes, iced coffee and more.

Restaurant delivery orders are available through GrubHub and DoorDash, and cheese shop deliveries are available through Mercato and Instacart.

The flagship Murray’s Cheese Shop, located at 254 Bleecker Street, has recently re-opened to the public with a limited selection.

For more information about Murray’s Cheese Bar, visit www. murrayscheesebar.com.