National Cheesecake Day deals in NYC

Say cheese — cake.

Sunday is National Cheesecake Day, a whole 24 hours dedicated to the infamous slab of sugary cream cheese.

To make the holiday even sweeter, NYC shops and bakeries are offering half-off slices, free sweets and other specials.

Here are some deals you’re going to want a piece of.

Eileen’s Special Cheesecake

These cakes won’t cut a big slice out of your wallet. Eileen’s is selling cheesecakes at half-price all day long on Sunday. To top it off, the spot will also announce its “flavor of the year.” If it’s anything like last year’s chocolate truffle s’mores cake, you’re bound to eat more than once slice. (Offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 17 Cleveland Place, eileenscheesecake.com)

The Cheesecake Factory

Boasting more than 30 cake flavors, The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating what we can only presume is its favorite holiday on Sunday and Monday. All restaurants will be giving customers one half-price slice. You can also try its newest cake — the “Celebration Cheesecake,” original cheesecake topped with vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse — to commemorate the day. Slices are regularly priced at $8.95. (90-15 Queens Blvd., thecheesecakefactory.com)

Becky’s Bites

There’s a new cream cheese shop in the East Village, and it opened just in time for the dessert’s big day. Becky’s Bites opened in its debut location on July 27, with treats from bagel spreads and parfaits, to tiny tarts and cookie sandwiches. On Sunday, the shop will offer the first 100 customers a complimentary box of chocolate-dipped cream cheese bites to celebrate (usually $3.50). (Doors open at 9 a.m., 122 E. Seventh St., beckysbitesnyc.com)

Junior’s Restaurant

Try the new Key Lime Pie slice, only available in stores, made with homemade key lime and whipped cream, if you’re craving something new. Slices of the flavor, regularly $8.25, are just $5 Saturday and Sunday. (386 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn; 1626 Broadway and 1515 Broadway in Manhattan, juniorscheesecake.com)