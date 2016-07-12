National Ice Cream Day: UberEATS is delivering free Magnum bars

You didn’t think you’d have to actually go to an ice cream shop to score free treats for National Ice Cream Day, did you?

UberEATS is partnering with Magnum to make sure you don’t have to stress about how to dig into a frozen bar in the middle of your work day.

On Friday, two days before the food holiday, UberEATS will be delivering free Magnum bars to those who order lunch on the app between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. And delivery is free, too.

Dubbed #UberIceCream day, the delivery service is available in all five boroughs, so ice cream lovers have no excuse to not participate in this delicious national food holiday.