Where to score National Meatball Day deals and specials in NYC

Spaghetti and meatballs — it’s a classic pairing we’re loathe to break up.

But March 9 is as good as any day to give meatballs their chance to shine; it’s National Meatball Day, and restaurants around the city are offering deals and specials that will make you forget all about pasta.

$1 giant meatballs at Carmine’s

The Southern Italian chain serving family-size portions of spaghetti and chicken parmigiana will offer its oversized veal-and-beef meatballs for $1 each on March 9. (A plate of six, served with marinara sauce, typically costs you $20.) All meaty proceeds collected at the Times Square (200 W. 44th St.) and Upper West Side (2450 Broadway) locations will be donated to the New York Common Pantry, a nonprofit working toward the reduction of hunger and food insecurity.

Meatball-eating contest at The Meatball Shop

Drag the Lady to your Tramp along to any Meatball Shop outpost in Manhattan or Williamsburg on March 9 to participate in a daylong meatball eating contest. The rules are simple: buy one $50 Bucket O’ Balls and if your team scarfs down all 25 balls (classic, spicy pork, chicken or veggie) in less than 10 minutes, both members score a $50 Meatball Shop gift card.

Free meatballs from Daniel’s Chicken Bus

The Meatball Shop isn’t confining National Meatball Day celebrations to dining rooms. It’s taking the party to the streets of Manhattan on Daniel’s Chicken Bus, a colorful Colombian chiva, or party bus, outfitted with hammocks and disco lights. From 1 to 4 p.m., the bus will be making stops around the island, handing out free meatballs, shop gear and more.

A shot of ouzo with your meatballs at Merakia

On March 9, the Flatiron district Greek steakhouse at 5 W. 21st St. is serving up its Hellenic meatballs, or keftedes, with a complimentary shot of the intensely anise-flavored apertif you either love or hate. A $14 plate of “Katerina’s Keftedes” comes with three pan-seared Angus beef meatballs atop a spread of ouzo-infused tzatziki sauce.

$100 meatballs at Davio’s

How do you elevate a meatball from peasant food to fine dining? You stuff it with wagyu beef, truffle caciocavallo cheese, foie gras and winter truffles and slather it in a creamy shallot and Champagne sauce, naturally. The Northern Italian steakhouse across the street from Grand Central is serving up that extravagant mouthful with a glass of 2012 Prunotto Barolo wine for one day only, on March 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Make your reservations no later than 24 hours in advance.