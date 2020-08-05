New cookbook featuring tips and recipes from New York City restaurants available for digital download

A new digital cookbook that celebrates the vast food scene in New York City is now available for download.
Brookfield Properties, in conjunction with Brookfield Place, announced the release of the new digital cookbook “Bite Sized: A Taste of New York’s Culinary Secrets.” The book was created as a collaboration between Brookfield Properties and their restaurants and eateries.
“Restaurants are an essential part of the fabric of our communities, and the new digital cookbook celebrates and supports them,” said Jason Maurer, Senior Vice President, Brookfield Properties. “We are deeply committed to partnering with our tenants in a creative way as we look towards welcoming back visitors and office employees throughout our portfolio.”
The cookbook features a range of recipes from restaurants like Sant Ambroeus, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Gabriel Kreuther, Seamore’s, and Tartinery. The cookbook also features tips on how to recreate savory dishes such as Bluestone Lane’s Avo Smash and Tartinery’s Smoked Salmon Tartine or Sant Ambroeus’s beloved cacio e pepe, and also guides such as Sweetgreen’s six ways to use limp vegetables for the perfect salad, or Gabriel Kreuther’s Anatomy of Chocolate.
A full list of participating restaurants is as follows:
- Black Seed Bagels
- Blue Ribbon Sushi
- Bluestone Lane
- Gabriel Kreuther
- L’Appart at Le District
- Naya Express
- Num Pang
- Olive’s
- P.J. Clarke’s
- Seamore’s
- Sant Ambroeus
- Schnippers
- STK Steakhouse
- Sweetgreen
- Tartinery
- Thunder Bun
- Umami Burger
The cookbook is available for download for a $10 donation at BFPLNY.com. All proceeds will be donated to Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants, a New York City restaurant employee relief fund.