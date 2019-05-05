Eat and Drink New NYC spots include bars Coast and Valley, The Gold Room Find Japanese sweets on-the-go at Cha-An BONBON. The Gold Room is now open inside midtown's Lotte New York Palace. Photo Credit: Lotte New York Palace By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness May 5, 2019 1:37 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut. Coast and Valley The Californication of NYC’s culinary scene (see: Gertie, Hunky Dory, West-Bourne) continues with this Greenpoint wine bar. The wine list focuses exclusively on vinos from the Golden State, with all available by the taste, glass or bottle. The food skews vegetarian, from the crispy jasmine rice to the buckwheat pancakes for brunch. Now open Monday-Thursday from 5-11 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 a.m., Sunday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; 587 Manhattan Ave., Greenpoint, 917-838-7559, coastandvalleywine.com The Gold Room There’s a new post-work spot in midtown for fancy cocktails. As the name implies, the Gilded Age-inspired bar in the Lotte New York Palace features plenty of opulent details, from the original 1880s gilt ceilings to the $22 cocktails to bites like black truffle frites. Now open Monday-Friday from 4 p.m.-midnight; 455 Madison Ave., 212-888-7000, lottenypalace.com Cha-An BONBON Get Japanese sweets and beverages to go from East Village teahouse Cha-An’s new counter-service spot. Offerings include dango — a sweet dumpling made from mochiko — and hojicha soft serve topped with gyuhi and red bean paste. Now open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon-8 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from noon-9 p.m.; 238A E. Ninth St., chaanteahouse.com/bonbon Bourke Street Bakery The iconic Australian bakery now has a presence stateside. Co-founder and chef Paul Allam has brought its sourdough loaves, sausage rolls and tarts (don’t miss the ginger creme brulee) to NoMad. There’s an emphasis on fresh, homemade fare, down to the butter and ketchup. Now open daily from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; 15 E. 28th St., bourkestreetbakery.com Casa Bocado Chef Ivy Stark (Dos Caminos, El Toro Blanco) is helming the kitchen at this new Mexican restaurant in NoLIta’s Sohotel. The cantina serves modern takes on Mexican fare, from chipotle beef brisket taquitos to tuna with spicy wakame and chiles toreados. The bar is stocked with more than 80 types of tequila. Now open Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m.-midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m.-midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; 341 Broome St., 646-355-1840, casabocadonyc.com By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic The newest restaurants & bars to check outIn this metropolis of 8.6 million and counting, our tastes (and thirsts) are ever-changing. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.