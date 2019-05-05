New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Coast and Valley

The Californication of NYC’s culinary scene (see: Gertie, Hunky Dory, West-Bourne) continues with this Greenpoint wine bar. The wine list focuses exclusively on vinos from the Golden State, with all available by the taste, glass or bottle. The food skews vegetarian, from the crispy jasmine rice to the buckwheat pancakes for brunch. Now open Monday-Thursday from 5-11 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 a.m., Sunday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; 587 Manhattan Ave., Greenpoint, 917-838-7559, coastandvalleywine.com

The Gold Room

There’s a new post-work spot in midtown for fancy cocktails. As the name implies, the Gilded Age-inspired bar in the Lotte New York Palace features plenty of opulent details, from the original 1880s gilt ceilings to the $22 cocktails to bites like black truffle frites. Now open Monday-Friday from 4 p.m.-midnight; 455 Madison Ave., 212-888-7000, lottenypalace.com

Cha-An BONBON

Get Japanese sweets and beverages to go from East Village teahouse Cha-An’s new counter-service spot. Offerings include dango — a sweet dumpling made from mochiko — and hojicha soft serve topped with gyuhi and red bean paste. Now open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon-8 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from noon-9 p.m.; 238A E. Ninth St., chaanteahouse.com/bonbon

Bourke Street Bakery

The iconic Australian bakery now has a presence stateside. Co-founder and chef Paul Allam has brought its sourdough loaves, sausage rolls and tarts (don’t miss the ginger creme brulee) to NoMad. There’s an emphasis on fresh, homemade fare, down to the butter and ketchup. Now open daily from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; 15 E. 28th St., bourkestreetbakery.com

Casa Bocado

Chef Ivy Stark (Dos Caminos, El Toro Blanco) is helming the kitchen at this new Mexican restaurant in NoLIta’s Sohotel. The cantina serves modern takes on Mexican fare, from chipotle beef brisket taquitos to tuna with spicy wakame and chiles toreados. The bar is stocked with more than 80 types of tequila. Now open Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m.-midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m.-midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; 341 Broome St., 646-355-1840, casabocadonyc.com