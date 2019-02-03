LATEST PAPER
New NYC restaurants: Pilar Cuban Eatery adds bakery, and more

Pilar Cuban Eatery is showing its sweet side., while PhoBar and The Ribbon expand.

Pilar Cuban Eatery is serving empanadas at its

Pilar Cuban Eatery is serving empanadas at its next-door bakery. Photo Credit: Lily Brown

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness
New restaurants seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Pilar Cuban Bakery

Pilar Cuban Eatery is showing its sweet side. Chef and owner Ricardo Barreras’ new next-door bakery features savory and sweet treats, including Cuban bread (available with lard and without), empanadas, and pastelitos, pastries with fillings like ham and cheese and guava and cream cheese. Drinks include coffee, colada (shareable, sweetened shots of espresso) and batidos (Cuban milkshakes). Now open; 397 Greene Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant, 347-350-9037, pilarny.com

Sonnyboy

The team behind Banter in Greenwich Village has a second spot inspired by their Australian roots. The new Lower East Side concept features plenty of all-day fare like bowls, avocado toast and salads, with drinks to match (think coffee cocktails and Bloody Marys).  Open daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m., dinner to start Feb. 15; 65 Rivington St., sonnyboynyc.com

PhoBar

The Vietnamese noodle bar, which opened just this past summer in Greenwich Village, is now in Chinatown. Like the original, the new location specializes in pho, but also is serving exclusive offerings like a deconstructed pho pot, which comes with a tableside hot pot, and a 25-hour broth using beef bones from Weichsel Beef.  Open daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; 43 Mott St., 212-267-5400, phobar.com

The Ribbon Midtown

Blue Ribbon Restaurants continues to expand in NYC. The hospitality group’s latest opening is a second location of its Upper West Side spot The Ribbon. Find more of the same at the new, multilevel outpost in Times Square, from an extensive raw bar to its signature fried chicken with honey (here offered daily).  Open daily from 5 p.m., lunch and brunch to follow; 220 W. 44th St., 212-944-2474, theribbonnyc.coms

Meredith

Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books.

