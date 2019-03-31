New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest eateries and watering holes to debut.

Angelina Bakery

Bombolini overflowing with Nutella and the croissant-esque cornetti are some of the baked goods made fresh daily at this new Italian bakery in midtown. In addition to pastries, the bakery has lunch options like four-cheese focaccia, sandwiches and pizza, whole cakes and a coffee program. Now open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; 575 Eighth Ave., 917-261-4534, angelinabakery.com

Golden Diner

New York may be slowly losing its classic diners (most recently, Terrace Diner in Bayside), but it’s gained a new-school take in Chinatown. This spot, from Momofuku Ko alum Samuel Yoo, pays homage to NYC’s diner culture with an elevated menu of avocado toast with lemongrass and turmeric, homemade granola and yogurt, a chicken katsu club and baked goods like green tea coffee cake, with ingredients sourced from area farms and purveyors. Now open Tues.-Sun. from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (dinner service to follow); 123 Madison St., goldendinerny.com

Ichiran

The Japanese ramen chain continues to expand its NYC footprint. In addition to locations in Bushwick and midtown, you can now get its tonkotsu ramen in Times Square. It’s the largest NYC location yet, with two levels for group or solo dining (the latter in the restaurant’s signature “flavor concentration booths”). Beyond the classic tonkotsu ramen (thin noodles served in a pork-bone broth), the menu includes matcha pudding for dessert and Japanese beer and soda to drink. Now open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; 152 W. 49th St., ichiranusa.com

The Poni Room

Just in time for spring imbibing, NoHo is getting a rosé-focused restaurant. Located beneath Saxon + Parole, the latest project from AvroKO Design and AvroKO Hospitality Group will feature an Asian-influenced, seafood-heavy menu from chefs Brad Farmerie and Nicole Gajadhar, with dishes like uni toast, coconut laksa and a lobster bake served with bao buns, lettuce wraps and house-made sauces. As for the rosé, find 20 different pink wines by the glass, bottle, on tap and frozen. Just like the AvroKO spots Saxon + Parole and Ghost Donkey, this one is equine-themed, too. Slated to open April 2, Tues.-Thurs. from 6-10 p.m. and Fri.-Sat. from 5-11 p.m.; 316 Bowery, theponiroom.com