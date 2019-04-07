New restaurants seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest eateries to debut.

Dean & DeLuca Stage

Gourmet market chain Dean & DeLuca has expanded into the fast-casual category with this cafeteria-esque eatery in the Meatpacking District. On one side of an island, there are order bowls and sandwiches; on the other, find a coffee bar with pastries (including an everything croissant) baked fresh every two hours on-site. The space is designed with expediency in mind, from iPad ordering systems to a separate pickup window and kitchen. Now open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; 29 Ninth Ave., 646-448-4300, deandeluca.com/stage

BigA

This Lower East Side pizzeria from Italian chef Giovanni Barbieri specializes in dough made using the fermentation method biga, for a light pie with crunch. The pies are made using an Italian or multigrain flour and topped with herbs and ingredients from Italy. Antipasti like grilled octopus and salads are also on the menu. Now open daily from noon-11 p.m.; 1 Clinton St., 917-265-8453, biganyc.com

Windrose

This delayed fusion restaurant is now up and running in the former Mas (farmhouse) space in the West Village. Executive chef Sung Park (Bistro Petit, Jean-Georges, Brasserie Seoul) helms the kitchen, and the menu has a focus on small and shareable plates that play on Korean, French and Southern dishes and techniques (think kimchi seafood gumbo and a chicken waffle sandwich with gochujang mayo). The cocktail menu has a focus on makgeolli, a Korean rice wine. Now soft open daily from 5 p.m.-midnight; 39 Downing St., 917-409-0689, windroseny.com

Masala Mix

Chef and co-owner Ravinder Kumar (Dakshin, Tandoori) is behind this new Indian restaurant in Park Slope. Find traditional Indian dishes, like biryani, tandoori and chicken curry, on the menu. A garden is slated to open in May. Now open daily from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10:30 p.m.; 396 Fifth Ave., Park Slope, 347-799-1614, masalamixnyc.com