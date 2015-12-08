NYC brunch: Most popular restaurants based on Uber data

Data shows where New Yorkers are headed on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Popular transit app Uber figures that many people calling rides on Saturdays and Sundays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. in NYC are hailing a cab to brunch.

Knowing what we know about New Yorkers and Uber users, they are probably right.

To see which restaurants their users frequent most, they took a look at the data. Here’s what they found:

No. 1:

Balthazar, SoHo

No shock here! The beautiful bistro is wealthy hipster central. (Though also a spot flocked to by tourists.)

No. 2:

Cookshop, Chelsea

Pretty spot near the High Line? Yep.

No. 3:

Katz’s Deli, Lower East Side

Another iconic spot that’s very Instagrammable.

No. 4:

Roberta’s, Bushwick

The queen bee of Brooklyn restaurants!

No. 5:

Buvette, West Village

A West Village gem that is quaint and very Parisian. Also grammable.

No. 6:

The River Cafe, DUMBO

Most people can’t afford the River Cafe. Uber users can!

No. 7:

ABC Kitchen, Union Square

This is the sister restaurant to ABC Cocina, where the guacamole with peas recipe originated.

No. 8:

Grimaldi’s, DUMBO

Pizza and history, in one place. Also: lines.

No. 9:

Maison Premiere, Williamsburg

Shockingly the first Williamsburg restaurant to rank, M.P. of course fits. Oysters and absinthe in an old-timey setting?!

No. 10:

By Chloe, West Village

This new spot is highly buzzed about and makes veggie burgers, one of the biggest food trends of 2015.

No. 11:

Le Barricou, Williamsburg

Open since 2006, this bistro is known for brunch. There you go.

No. 12:

Sweet Chick, Lower East Side

Fried chicken, waffles, hip hop.

No. 13:

Vinegar Hill House, Vinegar Hill

A beautiful and delicious place, yes, but we think people take Uber here because there is literally no subway nearby.

No. 14:

Upland, Flatiron

A new spot with rave reviews and a “California” burger with avocado. Very attractive.

No. 15:

Lido, Harlem

Bottomless mimosa brunch is a big thing here.