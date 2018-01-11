Coffee is the dominant choice for a hot morning drink in New York City, but it might be time for a tea-drenched revolution.
Tea has been revolutionary before (let's not forget its role in the founding of our nation, after all), but if you'd rather drink it than throw it into a harbor to decry paying taxes, you're in luck. The city is full of tea shops, holding up their own in a coffee town.
No matter what you're looking for — an afternoon tea service with scones, Japanese green tea for your own kitchen or bubble tea for the road — New York has tea options for every taste.
Loose-leaf teas and French pastries at Bosie Tea Parlor
Specialty Chinese teas at Floating Mountain
Tea-to-go and British comfort food at Tea and Sympathy
Pure and blended Asian teas at Bellocq Tea Atelier
Japanese green tea at Ippodo
Artisanal Chinese tea at Tea Drunk
Afternoon tea and scones at Alice's Tea Cup
American blended teas at Harney & Sons
