Coffee is the dominant choice for a hot morning drink in New York City, but it might be time for a tea-drenched revolution.

Tea has been revolutionary before (let's not forget its role in the founding of our nation, after all), but if you'd rather drink it than throw it into a harbor to decry paying taxes, you're in luck. The city is full of tea shops, holding up their own in a coffee town.

No matter what you're looking for — an afternoon tea service with scones, Japanese green tea for your own kitchen or bubble tea for the road — New York has tea options for every taste.