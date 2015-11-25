Pacha NYC to close in January 2016 after a decade

The club has two months of celebrations planned.

It’s the end of an era: Pacha will close its doors in January after a decade in New York City, the club revealed Tuesday on its website.

“The average nightclub lasts 18 months — we lasted 120,” Pacha New York’s president Eddie Dean said in a news release.

The club plans to go out with a bang. Pacha has a month-long celebration planned in December, which will feature Puff Daddy, Dirty South, Carnage, Markus Schulz and Pacha’s founding resident DJ Erick Morillo. Plus, Jonathan Peters will spin a 72-hour set for New Year’s Eve.

Pacha will close out its run with a series of parties in January “featuring the who’s who of dance music, from past to present.”

Pacha fans took to Twitter to lament the news.

“My friend is crying literally bc Pacha is closing #RIPPacha,” @JayyyJaegseun wrote.

“I’ve had my bad times but damn this is truly heartbreaking #rippacha,” @j_witz89 wrote.