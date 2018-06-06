An excuse to eat colorful cupcakes, pancakes and more? We'll take it.

If you're looking to celebrate Pride Month in New York City this June, these rainbow-hued treats are a must.

Dig in before they're gone!

Baked by Melissa's Pride 25-pack Baked by Melissa is dressing up its signature bite-sized cupcakes with sprinkles in all the colors of the rainbows for a special Pride gift box. Vivid sprinkles may be a new touch, but the cupcake flavors themselves are the "original great" ones: tie-dye, chocolate chip pancake, triple chocolate fudge, mint cookie, cookie dough, cookies and cream and red velvet. Tempted to devour one in each shade? We won't judge. Ten percent of proceeds from the Pride packs will be donated to New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center. Each box contains 25 mini cupcakes. They're available for $28 each at stores and online through June 30. Baked by Melissa, www.bakedbymelissa.com, 212-842-0220

Shake Shack's Pride shake Lemonade and rainbow sprinkles give the burger chain's special shake its edge. (Otherwise, it would just be a strawberry shake with whipped cream.) The best thing about the Pride Shake is that $1 for each one ordered benefits The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that offers crisis-intervention and suicide-prevention services to LGBTQ youth. You'll need to download the Shake Shake app to order your altruistic dessert. Multiple locations



Dana's Bakery's rainbow black and white cookies New Jersey mom and pastry chef Dana Pollack specializes in French macarons with flavors inspired by classic American desserts, but she's recently branched out into an iconic New York cookie: the black and white. Bite into this one, and you'll discover all the colors of the rainbow underneath the traditional frosting. Dana's Bakery isn't officially shipping the treats yet, but you can buy them for $3.50 each on the lower level of Dylan's Candy Bar on the Upper East Side. The Mac Bar at Dylan's Candy Bar, 1011 Third Ave., Manhattan, danasbakery.com

by CHLOE's Pride cupcake The vegan hotspot features three cupcakes on its regular menu, but these rainbow-sprinkle ones --baked in support of the LGBTQ community -- are especially colorful. Selling for $5 each from June 18 through June 24, 50 percent of proceeds from the Pride cupcake will be donated to Miley Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation, which advocates on behalf of LGBTQ youth. You can find them for purchase at any of by CHLOE's New York locations or the Sweets by CHLOE store. Multiple locations

Dos Caminos' Pride pancakes Dos Caminos presents its stack of rainbow-colored buttermilk pancakes with a dollop of strawberry cream cheese and an artful arrangement of unicorn sprinkles. 475 W. Broadway and 675 Hudson St., Manhattan, doscaminos.com