5 restaurants and bars to visit before they close soon

Local favorite Cornelia Street Cafe is set to close Jan. 2. Photo Credit: NY Hall of Science/Ann-Sophie Fjelloe-Jensen

As often as a restaurant or bar opens in New York City, another one shuts its doors for good. If you’re in town, take advantage and head to one of these celebrated spots before they’re gone.

Pasta Flyer

Last day: Dec. 28

After a little more than a year, former Del Posto chef Mark Ladner and Nastassia Lopez’s fast-casual pasta concept is closing. Per a social media post announcing the news, the owners decided not to renew their lease at the Greenwich Village location and instead are looking for a new home. Until that happens, you have just a few more days to get the under-$10 pasta bowls and specials like white truffle pasta ($19). 510 Sixth Ave.

Battersby

Last day: Dec. 31

This is a hard reservation to snag. Since the owners of Battersby announced earlier this month that the tiny critical darling is closing, seats have been booking up for the $75 five-course tasting menu. The seven-year-old restaurant is the second neighborhood spot from chefs Joseph Ogrodnek and Walker Stern to close, following Dover last year. If you can’t snag a table before Battersby shutters for good, you can cook your way through the New American restaurant’s 2015 cookbook, or catch Ogrodnek this spring at the forthcoming Floret, in the Bowery hotel Sister City. 255 Smith St., Carroll Gardens

Cienfuegos

Last day: Dec. 31

Vegan restaurateur Ravi DeRossi’s Cuban rum bar is bowing out at the end of the year — but not before it has a New Year’s Eve blowout, complete with an open bar, music and food ($100). Have other plans that night? Dec. 29 is the last day to dine at the restaurant. Come this spring, the East Village spot will reopen as a new vegan BBQ concept called HoneyBee’s. 95 Ave. A

The last days of Cornelia Street Cafe. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Cornelia Street Cafe

Last day: Jan. 2

Regulars have been flocking to this West Village bohemian institution for one last breakfast, drink at the bar or poetry reading since it announced earlier this month that it will be closing its red doors for good after 41 years in the neighborhood. The future of the iconic restaurant and performance space has been uncertain for months after owner Robin Hirsch cited struggles with rising rents around its 40th anniversary. The official death knell has made him the “poster boy” of closing businesses in the neighborhood, he told Pix11. 29 Cornelia St.

The Half King

Last day: End of January

Pour one out for this literary and photography haven — the pub below the High Line is departing Chelsea after nearly two decades (a Facebook post from owners Scott Anderson, Nanette Burstein and Sebastian Junger announcing the closure cited that they “can no longer avoid financial reality”). The Half King has two last readings on the books, as well as special events planned over its remaining weeks. 505 W. 23rd St.