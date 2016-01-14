Shake Shack ChickenShack now the Chick’n Shack, available at all U.S. locations

Shake Shack is bringing its chicken sandwich to the whole country.

The chicken sandwich is the thing!

Shake Shack debuted the ChickenShack at Brooklyn locations in July, and on Thursday announced the bird would be flying at all Shack locations in the United States, except for airports, stadiums and the Theater District (coming soon).

Now called the Chick’n Shack, the sandwich is the same: 100% all-natural and antibiotic-free chicken breast with lettuce, pickles and buttermilk-herb mayo.

“The Chick’n Shack embodies our modern approach to fine casual American cooking,” said Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati in a news release. “It’s about providing a simple, pleasurable, uncomplicated experience, but with high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients.”

Get your bird on: The Chick’n Shack is $6.29.