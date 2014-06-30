Shake Shack’s original location closing for five months for renovations

Shake Shack’s flagship location, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary, will close for approximately five months for renovations.

The Madison Square Park Shake Shack kiosk will expand by about four feet, according to Edwin Bragg, Shake Shack Director of Marketing & Communications, but the Shack’s overall footprint (which includes outdoor seating) will not take up any additional park space. Renovations to the lower level will allow for more storage.

The renovations will not affect the public park, Bragg says, but the Shack will close for about five months — probably in the winter. The company is covering the cost. The renovations were first reported by DNAinfo.

And don’t panic, custard lovers. You can visit one of Shake Shack‘s nine other NYC locations during those trying five months.