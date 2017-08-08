Shake Shack will pile lobster on its burgers for one weekend

Shake Shack will be topping its burgers with lobster just for this weekend.

Fresh Maine lobster-topped burgers will be added to the menu from Aug. 11 to 13 at its Madison Square Park stand, the same weekend the cult-favorite burger chain is catering lunch at Eleven Madison Park’s summer outpost in East Hampton.

The Lobster Shack is a hamburger loaded with lobster chunks, lettuce, tomato and Shake Shack’s signature sauce. At $9.99, it’s definitely a better deal than the average lobster roll, or the combo platter at the neighborhood’s Burger & Lobster restaurant.

The crustacean-embellished sandwich made its limited-edition debut as the Surf ‘N’ Shack back in summer 2015 at Shake Shack’s Boston and Connecticut locations.