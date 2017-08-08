Shake Shack will pile lobster on its burgers for one weekend

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Shake Shack will be topping its burgers with lobster just for this weekend.

Fresh Maine lobster-topped burgers will be added to the menu from Aug. 11 to 13 at its Madison Square Park stand, the same weekend the cult-favorite burger chain is catering lunch at Eleven Madison Park’s summer outpost in East Hampton.

The Lobster Shack is a hamburger loaded with lobster chunks, lettuce, tomato and Shake Shack’s signature sauce. At $9.99, it’s definitely a better deal than the average lobster roll, or the combo platter at the neighborhood’s Burger & Lobster restaurant.

The crustacean-embellished sandwich made its limited-edition debut as the Surf ‘N’ Shack back in summer 2015 at Shake Shack’s Boston and Connecticut locations.