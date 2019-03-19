From French confections to tiki cocktails to Indian-inspired fare, spring’s new cookbooks are a diverse bunch. Here’s a look at recent and upcoming releases from NYC chefs and writers.

'Bake' By: Rory Macdonald

You know him from: His solo enterprise Chanson; previously London Hotel and Hakkasan

The deal: The celebrated pastry chef will help you master classics like doughnuts, éclairs, macarons and croissants.

Recipe to try: Croissant

Good for: Ambitious home bakers

Out: Now

Price: $40

‘Tiki’ By: Shannon Mustipher

You know her from: Glady’s Caribbean

The deal: The beverage director shows you how to make classic tropical cocktails, as well as more adventurous sips using a variety of spirits and garnishes.

Recipe to try: Missionary’s Downfall

Good for: Tiki mug collectors

Out: Now

Price: $29.95

'Where Cooking Begins' By: Carla Lalli Music

You know her from: Bon Appetit

The deal: The food director knows a thing or two about keeping cooking simple and uncomplicated. She shares her tried-and-true prep methods, cooking techniques and, of course, recipes.

Recipe to try: Spaghetti with quick-braised artichoke hearts

Good for: Tip seekers

Out: Now

Price: $32.50

'Tu Casa Mi Casa' By: Enrique Olvera with Luis Arellano, Gonzalo Gout and Daniela Soto-Innes

You know him from: Cosme, Atla

The deal: The acclaimed Mexican chef shares recipes that remind him of home, in a more accessible cookbook than his first, “Mexico from the Inside Out.”

Recipe to try: Chicken soup

Good for: Recent Mexico City food tourists

Out: March 27

Price: $39.95

‘The Power of Sprinkles’ By: Amirah Kassem

You know her from: Flour Shop

The deal: The founder of the Instagram-friendly bakery shares recipes for her colorful, sprinkle-filled cakes (everything from dyes to sprinkle math).

Recipe to try: The Rainbow Explosion Cake (of course)

Good for: Bakers who chronicle their recipes on Instagram stories

Out: April 9

Price: $24.99

'Indian-ish' By: Priya Krishna

You know her from: The New York Times, The New Yorker, Bon Appetit

The deal: The food writer celebrates her mother's "Indian-ish" cooking, with recipes for Indian-American hybrids and a side of memoir.

Recipe to try: Roti pizza

Good for: Fans of flavorful dishes and flavorful storytelling

Out: April 23

Price: $28