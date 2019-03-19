LATEST PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
Eat and Drink

Spring 2019 cookbooks include recipes from Cosme's Enrique Olvera, Flour Shop’s Amirah Kassem and more

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com
Print

From French confections to tiki cocktails to Indian-inspired fare, spring’s new cookbooks are a diverse bunch. Here’s a look at recent and upcoming releases from NYC chefs and writers.

'Bake'

1. 'Bake' By: Rory Macdonald You know him
Photo Credit: Rizzoli

By: Rory Macdonald
You know him from: His solo enterprise Chanson; previously London Hotel and Hakkasan
The deal: The celebrated pastry chef will help you master classics like doughnuts, éclairs, macarons and croissants.
Recipe to try: Croissant
Good for: Ambitious home bakers
Out: Now
Price: $40

‘Tiki’

2. 'Tiki' By: Shannon Mustipher You know her
Photo Credit: Noah Fecks

By: Shannon Mustipher
You know her from: Glady’s Caribbean
The deal: The beverage director shows you how to make classic tropical cocktails, as well as more adventurous sips using a variety of spirits and garnishes.
Recipe to try: Missionary’s Downfall
Good for: Tiki mug collectors
Out: Now
Price: $29.95

'Where Cooking Begins'

3. 'Where Cooking Begins' By: Carla Lalli Music
Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter

By: Carla Lalli Music
You know her from: Bon Appetit
The deal: The food director knows a thing or two about keeping cooking simple and uncomplicated. She shares her tried-and-true prep methods, cooking techniques and, of course, recipes.
Recipe to try: Spaghetti with quick-braised artichoke hearts
Good for: Tip seekers
Out: Now
Price: $32.50

'Tu Casa Mi Casa'

4. 'Tu Casa Mi Casa' By: Enrique Olvera
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Phaidon

By: Enrique Olvera with Luis Arellano, Gonzalo Gout and Daniela Soto-Innes
You know him from: Cosme, Atla
The deal: The acclaimed Mexican chef shares recipes that remind him of home, in a more accessible cookbook than his first, “Mexico from the Inside Out.”
Recipe to try: Chicken soup
Good for: Recent Mexico City food tourists
Out: March 27
Price: $39.95

‘The Power of Sprinkles’

5. 'The Power of Sprinkles' By: Amirah Kassem
Photo Credit: Henry Hargreaves

By: Amirah Kassem
You know her from: Flour Shop
The deal: The founder of the Instagram-friendly bakery shares recipes for her colorful, sprinkle-filled cakes (everything from dyes to sprinkle math).
Recipe to try: The Rainbow Explosion Cake (of course)
Good for: Bakers who chronicle their recipes on Instagram stories
Out: April 9
Price: $24.99

'Indian-ish'

6. 'Indian-ish' By: Priya Krishna You know her
Photo Credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

By: Priya Krishna
You know her from: The New York Times, The New Yorker, Bon Appetit
The deal: The food writer celebrates her mother's "Indian-ish" cooking, with recipes for Indian-American hybrids and a side of memoir.
Recipe to try: Roti pizza
Good for: Fans of flavorful dishes and flavorful storytelling
Out: April 23
Price: $28

‘The Garden Chef’

7. 'The Garden Chef' By: Phaidon editors The
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Phaidon

By: Phaidon editors
The deal: This globe-spanning cookbook celebrates chefs and their gardens, with a local spotlight on Greg Baxtrom of Olmsted, Carlo Mirarchi of Roberta’s and Blanca, and John Mooney of Bell Book & Candle.
Recipe to try: Roberta’s white and green pizza
Good for: Green thumbs
Out: May 15
Price: $39.95

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Eat and Drink photos & videos

Where to eat and drink like everyone on 'Billions'
The supermarket chain is offering $3.14 off select Celebrate Pi Day with these sweet & savory deals
On Saturday, March 2, John Sierp, chef at Home FDNY lieutenant doubles as chef at Home Base restaurant
The staff at Steamy Hallows stays in theme Step inside the spooky Steamy Hallows
On Wednesday, John Doherty, chef / owner of The man who fed 25 presidents a year at the Waldorf
SPiN, a pingpong/table tennis social club on East Get competitive at these bars with games