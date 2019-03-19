Eat and Drink Spring 2019 cookbooks include recipes from Cosme's Enrique Olvera, Flour Shop’s Amirah Kassem and more By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com March 19, 2019 2:05 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email From French confections to tiki cocktails to Indian-inspired fare, spring’s new cookbooks are a diverse bunch. Here’s a look at recent and upcoming releases from NYC chefs and writers. 'Bake' Photo Credit: Rizzoli By: Rory Macdonald You know him from: His solo enterprise Chanson; previously London Hotel and Hakkasan The deal: The celebrated pastry chef will help you master classics like doughnuts, éclairs, macarons and croissants. Recipe to try: Croissant Good for: Ambitious home bakers Out: Now Price: $40 ‘Tiki’ Photo Credit: Noah Fecks By: Shannon Mustipher You know her from: Glady’s Caribbean The deal: The beverage director shows you how to make classic tropical cocktails, as well as more adventurous sips using a variety of spirits and garnishes. Recipe to try: Missionary’s Downfall Good for: Tiki mug collectors Out: Now Price: $29.95 'Where Cooking Begins' Photo Credit: Clarkson Potter By: Carla Lalli Music You know her from: Bon Appetit The deal: The food director knows a thing or two about keeping cooking simple and uncomplicated. She shares her tried-and-true prep methods, cooking techniques and, of course, recipes. Recipe to try: Spaghetti with quick-braised artichoke hearts Good for: Tip seekers Out: Now Price: $32.50 'Tu Casa Mi Casa' Photo Credit: Courtesy of Phaidon By: Enrique Olvera with Luis Arellano, Gonzalo Gout and Daniela Soto-Innes You know him from: Cosme, Atla The deal: The acclaimed Mexican chef shares recipes that remind him of home, in a more accessible cookbook than his first, “Mexico from the Inside Out.” Recipe to try: Chicken soup Good for: Recent Mexico City food tourists Out: March 27 Price: $39.95 ‘The Power of Sprinkles’ Photo Credit: Henry Hargreaves By: Amirah Kassem You know her from: Flour Shop The deal: The founder of the Instagram-friendly bakery shares recipes for her colorful, sprinkle-filled cakes (everything from dyes to sprinkle math). Recipe to try: The Rainbow Explosion Cake (of course) Good for: Bakers who chronicle their recipes on Instagram stories Out: April 9 Price: $24.99 'Indian-ish' Photo Credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt By: Priya Krishna You know her from: The New York Times, The New Yorker, Bon Appetit The deal: The food writer celebrates her mother's "Indian-ish" cooking, with recipes for Indian-American hybrids and a side of memoir. Recipe to try: Roti pizza Good for: Fans of flavorful dishes and flavorful storytelling Out: April 23 Price: $28 ‘The Garden Chef’ Photo Credit: Courtesy of Phaidon By: Phaidon editors The deal: This globe-spanning cookbook celebrates chefs and their gardens, with a local spotlight on Greg Baxtrom of Olmsted, Carlo Mirarchi of Roberta’s and Blanca, and John Mooney of Bell Book & Candle. Recipe to try: Roberta’s white and green pizza Good for: Green thumbs Out: May 15 Price: $39.95 By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.