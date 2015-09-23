Starbucks’ Toasted Graham Latte debuts Sept. 23

It’s Starbucks’ first new autumn espresso beverage in four years.

Is the Pumpkin Spice Latte losing steam?

Starbucks introduced its first new autumn espresso drink in four years on Wednesday.

It’s called the Toasted Graham Latte and it tastes … like cereal!

“I thought about the back-to-school season and looked at the latest food and beverage trends,” said Yoke Wong, Starbucks beverage manager, in a press release. “What I found to be quite popular in the U.S. is the taste of cereal milk, the delicious leftovers in your breakfast bowl.”

“Leftovers” may not be the first flavor that comes to mind when you sip a steamy $6 latte, but the beverage is reminiscent of the sweet creaminess of Fior di Latte gelato, popular in Europe.

Designed to conjure “feelings of fall, comfort and warmth,” the Toasted Graham Latte is made with espresso, steamed milk, flavors of graham, sweet cream and a sprinkling of cinnamon graham crumbles.

A grande size of the new beverage has 300 calories, 40 grams of sugar and 6 grams of saturated fat, according to Starbucks’ nutritional information.

Through October, the Toasted Graham Latte and other warm Starbucks beverages will be served in a fall-themed disposable Starbucks cup, which you can probably rinse out and sell on eBay to help fund your Starbucks habit.

Rumor has it that in honor of the autumnal equinox, Starbucks stores on Wednesday will be offering free samples of the Toasted Graham Latte as well as seasonal bakery items.

Baristas plan to dress in flannel and scarves, rather than all black like every other New Yorker, to kick off the season.